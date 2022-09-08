Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Pillow launched in China.

Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Pillow was made available in China through a crowdfunding campaign.

The pillow’s piezoelectric sensor can precisely record heartbeat, snoring, body movement, and breathing.

Through Bluetooth connectivity, it can be connected to other smart devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The Xiaomi Mall launched the MIJIA Smart Pillow crowdfunding campaign on September 7.

An AI algorithm is included in the new Xiaomi Smart Pillow for a variety of health and fitness monitoring.

The piezoelectric sensor is strategically placed at the center of the pillow and has no negative effects on sleep.

It can produce sleep scores and give information about the user's deep sleep duration and sleep status. Through Bluetooth connectivity, it can be connected to other smart devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

It functions in an ideal method that consistently ensures a peaceful sleep cycle.

The Smart Pillow runs on four AAA batteries, which power it for up to 60 days. It provides a secure and dependable low-voltage DC power supply.

There are two sizes of the smart pillow: 10 cm and 12 cm. It is ergonomically designed to be pleasant for sleeping and may be used in either way.

The MIJIA Smart Pillow provides the necessary comfort regardless of how you want to sleep.

This enables natural muscle relaxation, resulting in a night of restful sleep for the user. Strong antibacterial protection that is preserved up to 90% after 20 washings is included with the pillowcase.

The outer pillowcase is constructed of cotton that is both delicate and skin-friendly. The pillow’s outer shell is also soft and barely elastic.

The crowdfunding campaign is currently accepting pre-orders for the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Pillow.

The product will initially retail for 299 Yuan ($43), but the crowdfunding price is 259 Yuan ($37). At this time, there are no specifics regarding the product’s global accessibility.