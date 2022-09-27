Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & have 5000 mAh battery

Vivo Y90 price in Pakistan & have 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
Vivo Y90 is a good affordable smartphone that can replace the Samsung....
Xiaomi released Redmi 9C which can be avail by average person. Its price in Pakistan is affordable. Xiaomi has launched many high-end and mid-range phones in Pakistan, but we haven’t seen many entry-level phones like the Redmi 9C. New entry-level devices feature outstanding specs. This model has a 6.53-inch IPS display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 9C will sport 2GB RAM, Mediatek Helio G35 processor, and 32GB of storage. Phone has memory card and dual SIM tray. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C has a 5000 mAh battery, USB C port, fingerprint sensor, and headphone jack. Xiaomi 9C sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Front-facing 5 MP camera. It’s multicoloured. Samsung and other Chinese brands will struggle. Xiaomi Redmi 9C’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader keeps data safe. So, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is secure. It will have Android 10 OS. It can run any recent app without trouble. The Redmi 9C has a memory card slot. Smart technologies like Samsung have a new competition.
The Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,699/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
