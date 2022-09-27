Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & have 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has launched many high-end and mid-range phones in Pakistan.

We haven’t seen many entry-level phones like the Redmi 9C.

Phone has a 5000 mAh battery, USB C port, fingerprint sensor, and headphone jack.

Advertisement

Xiaomi released Redmi 9C which can be avail by average person. Its price in Pakistan is affordable. Xiaomi has launched many high-end and mid-range phones in Pakistan, but we haven’t seen many entry-level phones like the Redmi 9C. New entry-level devices feature outstanding specs. This model has a 6.53-inch IPS display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 9C will sport 2GB RAM, Mediatek Helio G35 processor, and 32GB of storage. Phone has memory card and dual SIM tray. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C has a 5000 mAh battery, USB C port, fingerprint sensor, and headphone jack. Xiaomi 9C sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Front-facing 5 MP camera. It’s multicoloured. Samsung and other Chinese brands will struggle. Xiaomi Redmi 9C’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader keeps data safe. So, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is secure. It will have Android 10 OS. It can run any recent app without trouble. The Redmi 9C has a memory card slot. Smart technologies like Samsung have a new competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,699/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9C specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Advertisement