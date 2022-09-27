Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & have 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi released Redmi 9C which can be avail  by average person. Its price in Pakistan is affordable. Xiaomi has launched many high-end and mid-range phones in Pakistan, but we haven’t seen many entry-level phones like the Redmi 9C. New entry-level devices feature outstanding specs. This model has a 6.53-inch IPS display with 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi Redmi 9C will sport 2GB RAM, Mediatek Helio G35 processor, and 32GB of storage. Phone has memory card and dual SIM tray. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C has a 5000 mAh battery, USB C port, fingerprint sensor, and headphone jack. Xiaomi 9C sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Front-facing 5 MP camera. It’s multicoloured. Samsung and other Chinese brands will struggle. Xiaomi Redmi 9C’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader keeps data safe. So, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is secure. It will have Android 10 OS. It can run any recent app without trouble. The Redmi 9C has a memory card slot. Smart technologies like Samsung have a new competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,699/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9C specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
