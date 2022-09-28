Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus to Take A1 Design & Features + Fingerprint Scanner

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus will have a drop-notch and chunky bezels.

Recently, new renders of the upcoming Redmi A1 Plus smartphone have appeared online. The cousin of the Redmi 10C is coming out soon. People have been waiting for it for a while.

Since the announcement of the A1’s sibling, rumours and certifications have leaked out a number of A1+ specs. The latest report from the leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore makes a good summary of everything.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus layout shall serve as our jumping-off point. The only major difference between this phone and its sibling, the A1, is the fingerprint scanner on the back. The back of the phone feels like leather, which gives it a stylish, almost high-end look and makes it easy to hold.

Soft pastel tones are used in the images to depict A1 Plus. The colours on the palette are black, light blue, and light green, and there are two cameras on the back, which sit on a slightly raised squircle island.

The new Redmi Entry will have a drop-notch and chunky bezels. The screen-to-body ratio will be about 81%.

Scratch resistance, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1600 x 720 pixels in size are all supposedly part of the Redmi A1 plus’s HD+ 6.52-inch screen. The new Xiaomi Redmi model has a touch rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also has a hidden 5MP camera in the notch.

The A1 plus’s primary camera is an 8MP sensor, and it’s located on the device’s leather back. The MediaTek Helio A22 chip is under the hood, and it is connected to a 5000mAh battery. The Android 12 stock operating system runs on the 32GB of built-in storage and 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Redmi A1 plus will also have a single speaker grill, a USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Dual-SIM slots, a dedicated MicroSD slot, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

A 10W charger is used to charge the package. The “Plus” in the newcomer’s name just indicates that it has a fingerprint scanner on the rear, which the “A1” model does not.

