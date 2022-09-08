Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is working on a new device in its A-series of smartphones.

Device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

Xiaomi will shortly release the Redmi A1 smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer is developing a new gadget in its A-series of smartphones; the upcoming smartphone will be low-cost and will be known as the Xiaomi Redmi A1. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 to make the gadget incredibly fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also a PowerVR GE6300 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi’s new Redmi.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.5 x 9. 1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP , f/2.2, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

