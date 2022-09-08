Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
  • Xiaomi is working on a new device in its A-series of smartphones.
  • Device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
  • It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
Xiaomi will shortly release the Redmi A1 smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer is developing a new gadget in its A-series of smartphones; the upcoming smartphone will be low-cost and will be known as the Xiaomi Redmi A1. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 to make the gadget incredibly fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also a PowerVR GE6300 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi’s new Redmi.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series. The Redmi A1...

