Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series. The Redmi A1...
Xiaomi will shortly release the Redmi A1 smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer is developing a new gadget in its A-series of smartphones; the upcoming smartphone will be low-cost and will be known as the Xiaomi Redmi A1. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 to make the gadget incredibly fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also a PowerVR GE6300 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Xiaomi’s new Redmi.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.