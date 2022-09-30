Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan with Triple Camera setup

Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased
Xiaomi released a magnificent smartphone Redmi Note 11 with cheaper price in Pakistan. it’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 will power the phone. To give Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 greater power, it boasts an Octa-Core processor. The phone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will like. Xiaomi Redmi Note will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 will be quick thanks to its SoC and 4GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. The dedicated slot is optional. Xiaomi Note 11’s triple cameras. 50-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth lens. Note 11’s front-facing camera has 13 megapixels. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. Redmi Note 11 has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 33W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will try to copy Note 11.
Price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
