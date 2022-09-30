Advertisement
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan with Triple Camera setup
  • The phone price Pakistan is affordable for middle class.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4GB of RAM will power the phone.
  • The phone boasts a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi released a magnificent smartphone Redmi Note 11 with cheaper price in Pakistan. it’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 will power the phone. To give Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 greater power, it boasts an Octa-Core processor. The phone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will like. Xiaomi Redmi Note will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 will be quick thanks to its SoC and 4GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. The dedicated slot is optional. Xiaomi Note 11’s triple cameras. 50-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth lens. Note 11’s front-facing camera has 13 megapixels. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. Redmi Note 11 has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 33W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will try to copy Note 11.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Price of the  Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased
Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11R will go on sale in China on September...

