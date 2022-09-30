Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan with Triple Camera setup

The phone price Pakistan is affordable for middle class.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4GB of RAM will power the phone.

The phone boasts a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 33W fast charging.

Advertisement

Xiaomi released a magnificent smartphone Redmi Note 11 with cheaper price in Pakistan. it’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 will power the phone. To give Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 greater power, it boasts an Octa-Core processor. The phone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will like. Xiaomi Redmi Note will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 610. Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 will be quick thanks to its SoC and 4GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. The dedicated slot is optional. Xiaomi Note 11’s triple cameras. 50-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth lens. Note 11’s front-facing camera has 13 megapixels. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. Redmi Note 11 has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 33W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will try to copy Note 11.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Advertisement

Also Read Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11R will go on sale in China on September...