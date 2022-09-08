Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The smartphone will be powered by one of the latest chipsets.

Xiaomi is developing the Redmi Note, which will be known as the 11 Pro in the end. Redmi, a Chinese manufacturer, intends to release a new smartphone in its Note-series. The next smartphone was spotted in a video broadcast by the official YouTube account of LetsGoDigital. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be released soon. The smartphone will be powered by one of the market’s most recent chipsets, the Helio G96. The phone’s chipset is a flagship chipset that can handle all of the high-end specs with precision and simplicity. To offer this chipset more strength, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 2.050 GHz Octa-core processor. The smartphone sports a large 6.67-inch screen.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 8. 1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

