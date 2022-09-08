Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A37 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A37 has a 5.0-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x...
Xiaomi is developing the Redmi Note, which will be known as the 11 Pro in the end. Redmi, a Chinese manufacturer, intends to release a new smartphone in its Note-series. The next smartphone was spotted in a video broadcast by the official YouTube account of LetsGoDigital. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be released soon. The smartphone will be powered by one of the market’s most recent chipsets, the Helio G96. The phone’s chipset is a flagship chipset that can handle all of the high-end specs with precision and simplicity. To offer this chipset more strength, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 2.050 GHz Octa-core processor. The smartphone sports a large 6.67-inch screen.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.