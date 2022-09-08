Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

  • The smartphone will be powered by one of the latest chipsets.
  • There is an aside mounted fingerprint reader of the phone.
  • . The smartphone has a 6.67 Inches massive screen size.
Xiaomi is developing the Redmi Note, which will be known as the 11 Pro in the end. Redmi, a Chinese manufacturer, intends to release a new smartphone in its Note-series. The next smartphone was spotted in a video broadcast by the official YouTube account of LetsGoDigital. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be released soon. The smartphone will be powered by one of the market’s most recent chipsets, the Helio G96. The phone’s chipset is a flagship chipset that can handle all of the high-end specs with precision and simplicity. To offer this chipset more strength, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 2.050 GHz Octa-core processor. The smartphone sports a large 6.67-inch screen.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
