Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is a mid-range smartphone with a modern design in Pakistan.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch screen and a quad camera configuration with 48 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP on the rear.

This smartphone has a Snapdragon 665 processor and runs the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system. Up to 64/128GB of internal storage and 4–6GB of RAM are included.

The phone will come in green and blue hues.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI 10 Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Quad Camera : 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: $149

