Xiaomi to launch autonomous EV by 2024.

Xiaomi CEO believes the company will enter the automobile market with a 4-door vehicle equipped with in-house self-driving technology.

Car will cost roughly 150,000 Yuan ($21,655) and be produced at the Xiaomi Automotive plant in Yizhuang, China.

Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed any schedules or benchmarks for the eventual 2024 delivery of its first EV.

A 4-door electric vehicle with self-driving capability is being developed by Xiaomi and could hit the market in 2024.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, believes that the company will enter the automobile market with a 4-door vehicle equipped with in-house self-driving technology.

The company aims to produce the car in its own plant in China, so the plans appear to be moving forward.

Xiaomi aspires to join the select group of OEMs that have gained traction in the automotive sector with this effort.

Xiaomi has already thought about the possibility of working with BAIC to produce its automobiles. The Chinese IT giant is now going it alone after the negotiations did not go as planned.

The car will cost roughly 150,000 Yuan ($21,655) and be produced at the Xiaomi Automotive plant in Yizhuang, China.

On the new car, Xiaomi’s self-driving technology will also make its debut. LIDAR is the foundation of the Xiaomi Pilot, which also includes the company’s current AT128 hybrid solid-state radar system.

The self-driving technology is expected to undergo major advancements, including wide-ranging viewing angles and other safety enhancements.

Other information about the EV, like as its range, top speed, and other important specs, was not mentioned by Xiaomi.

Additionally, it’s unclear at this time if the car will dazzle the world following introduction.

The EV market is still a crowded field, and Xiaomi already has its hands full competing with the big names both domestically and internationally.

However, its advancement of driverless car technology might offer it an advantage in the EV market.

For the time being, Xiaomi has not even offered any schedules or benchmarks for the eventual 2024 delivery of its first EV.

