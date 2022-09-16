YouTube copied TikTok vertical video ads for better marketing

Social media companies are racing to see who can copy the other platform best.

Google has made it easier for vertical video ads to show up on its video platform.

The company is developing AI to automatically convert horizontal YouTube ads into vertical YouTube Shorts ads.

When a social media app adds a new feature or gains users, others don’t change. They copy the features that made the first app stand out. These things have happened to us in the last few months. Guess what app is being copied the most. It’s TikTok, of course.

TikTok, which at first got a lot of bad press, is now one of the most copied apps because it is one of the most popular platforms.

Even though Instagram and Facebook are well known, they copy small parts of the platform.

Now, Google has added another big name to the list because it wants to make it easier for vertical video ads to show up on its video platform.

The company is developing AI to automatically convert horizontal YouTube ads into vertical YouTube Shorts ads. YouTube shorts copy TikTok.

Google said the following about this new addition:

“We’re experimenting with a new machine learning technology that reformats landscape video ads into square or vertical formats based on how someone is watching YouTube. Businesses who may not have dedicated resources to create multiple assets can easily benefit from this technology, which automatically adapts their existing assets for several different formats.”

With this, Facebook, Instagram, and now Google have done their best to steal the spotlight from TikTok, but I don’t think they’ve been able to do so yet.

Google’s own data shows that video ads work better and are more effective than other formats on the platform.

“We found that when advertisers added a vertical creative asset to their video action campaigns, they delivered 10–20% more conversions per dollar on YouTube Shorts than campaigns that used landscape assets alone.”

With Shorts’ fast pace, there’s no need to establish a premise or storyline with extra context. Jump into the action quickly to keep your audience.

While it may sound funny, I believe social media companies are racing to see who can copy the other platform best.

