YouTube will remove violent content even if the creators aren’t affiliated with a terrorist group.

Microsoft will give schools and smaller groups a basic version of its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools.

Major tech companies pledged to remove more violent content and promote media literacy with young users as part of a White House summit on fighting hate-fueled violence. Critics have said for years that platforms like Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube and Meta Platforms’ (META.O) Facebook have let hate speech, lies, and violent rhetoric thrive on their sites.

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden called on Americans to fight racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday morning.

The summit brought together experts, survivors, and local leaders from both parties.

YouTube will remove violent content even if the creators aren’t affiliated with a terrorist group.

The video streaming site has rules against inciting violence, but they haven’t been applied to videos that support militia groups that were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol storming.

The Tech Transparency Project found 435 pro-militia videos on YouTube in May, including 85 since Jan. 6. Some of the videos teach guerilla-style ambushes.

YouTube spokesman Jack Malon declined to say whether the service would change its approach to that content under the new policy but said the update allows it to enforce more.

Advertisement

YouTube will launch a media literacy campaign to teach younger users to spot misinformation and manipulation.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) will give schools and smaller groups a basic version of its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to find and stop the violence.

Facebook owner Meta will partner with Middlebury Institute of International Studies researchers.

Last year, lawmakers questioned Alphabet, Facebook, and Twitter CEOs about the Jan. 6 attack.

Also Read Google Messages will transcribe voice memos, add emojis to reactions In a future update, you'll be able to see written versions of...