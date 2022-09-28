Advertisement
YouTube now allows voiceovers for its "Shorts"

  • YouTube Shorts tries to imitate TikTok’s features as its popularity grows.
  • “Narration Voiceovers,” which is often used, has been added for iOS users
  • The ability to answer comments with a new video was copied by YouTube shorts.
YouTube Shorts tries to imitate TikTok’s features as its popularity grows. At first, YouTube copied TikTok’s Shorts, and now it’s trying to compete with TikTok by adding another feature that TikTok has always had. I’m talking about the TikTok feature called “Narration Voiceovers,” which is often used. Google added the same feature to YouTube for iOS users today.

Creators utilise narration to superimpose commentary on top of recorded recordings, a function that many viewers likely aren’t aware of. This new feature includes videos like cooking tutorials with voiceovers, live reactions to funny videos, and write-ups of morning routines.

After a video has been recorded on Shorts, the user can add a voiceover narration by tapping the checkmark button in the lower right corner of the camera screen. Then, tap the “voiceover” button, choose where you want the voiceover to start, and click “record.” If you need to, you can also change the volume. Users can also undo and redo recordings, which makes it easier to make changes.

It’s not the only function that was ripped off from TikTok in 2020. The ability to answer comments with a new video was copied by YouTube shorts.

Besides this, YouTube has stated that those who make short videos will be able to monetize their work through advertisements. Without a doubt, it is one of the best things, since people could make a lot of money by making short videos that are interesting.

