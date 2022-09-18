Next week, short content creators can monetize their content on YouTube’s Shorts app.

The company plans to go all-in on a new project with Shorts and YouTube Music.

This could be a game changer for the app, which has become very popular in recent years.

YouTube Shorts initiative is praised for obvious reasons. The app’s success has reached new heights thanks to this feature, which has also made it very popular and helped it make a lot of money.

Next week, short content creators can monetize their content.

The significant change will allow creators to make more money on the platform. Expectedly, it took a while. The company will announce these changes on September 20.

Several creators have said they needed 4,000 watch hours and 1,000 subscribers to make more money through the app’s partner programme. But don’t assume the same for Shorts creators.

This means it won’t take much to monetize Shorts content, and creators are happy about it. Ad revenue was also discussed.

About 45% will go to creators, while the platform keeps the rest. This differs from regular content. 55% was the share. Even so, we think.

The company hopes this change will sway creators to its app because YouTube offers so many ways to make money.

This separates it from archrivals who struggle in this area.

What more could people want during economic uncertainty?

The app has been a video content powerhouse for a decade or more. While most aren’t paid, creators enjoy expressing themselves through the app.

Popular people benefit more from others, and for some, the creator economy is a career.

Vertical videos have become popular on the app recently. We saw it do the same for TikTok, which is considered the leader in this area.

They were the feature’s pioneers and leaders. Others followed, as expected.

YouTube decided to capitalise on this by starting an ad business. As an added incentive, it’s adding popular songs to videos.

Much of the app’s content was flagged for copyright issues, so the platform sent ad revenue to the song’s owners.

It’s planning a new venture. This is for a YouTube Music and Shorts playlist collaboration.

When it launches, the news could be a game changer for the app. The app’s future is bright.

