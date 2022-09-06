YouTube services disrupted amid Imran Khan’s speech.

Numerous users have reported having trouble accessing both the mobile app and the video streaming website YouTube in Pakistan.

However, a Virtual Private Network still allows access to the service (VPN).

It is important to note that on August 21, 2022, while Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was speaking, YouTube was also blocked in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, appealed PEMRA’s decision to forbid the telecasting and broadcasting of his talks before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PEMRA was unable to convince the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of the justifications for the ban, hence the court decided in Imran Khan’s favor.