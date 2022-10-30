30 companies licensed to make mobile phones locally

Thirty mobile manufacturers have been granted licenses.

The EDB is also helping firms boost exports and production.

Auto Industry Development and Export Policy are two crucial policies.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Industries and Production informed the National Assembly that 30 mobile manufacturers had been granted licenses under the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy to begin producing mobile devices domestically by establishing manufacturing facilities in the nation.

In response to a query posed by MNA Wajiha Qamar, the Ministry of Industries and Production and Engineering Development Board (EDB) were informed that several initiatives had been taken to build new industries to satisfy local demand and increase production of items of an exportable quality.

Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy and Auto Industry Development and Export Policy are two crucial policies that have recently been implemented to promote local manufacturing (2021-26).

Thirty mobile manufacturers have been granted permits to begin producing mobile devices locally by establishing local facilities under the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

Numerous new manufacturers have begun building/assembling new brands of vehicles as part of the Auto Development Policy (2016–21).

Another effort to increase exports and replace imports is Greenfield Technology. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) implements this program, which offers various tax and duty advantages to the businesses who develop new technologies that can lead to innovative product design and lower production costs.

Advertisement

After physically inspecting the manufacturing facilities of such enterprises, EDB recommends the license to them. Under SROs 887 and 777, EDB has granted greenfield status in 9 occasions.

Aside from the aforementioned policies, EDB is developing a variety of other policies to support domestic production and export. Among others, these cover the production of steel and petrochemicals, agricultural implements, and solar panel manufacturing policies.

Through a variety of initiatives, the EDB is also helping firms boost exports and production.

Also Read