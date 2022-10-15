Advertisement
  • Amazfit Falcon with Smart Training and Huge Battery Life
Amazfit Falcon with Smart Training and Huge Battery Life

Amazfit Falcon with Smart Training and Huge Battery Life

Amazfit Falcon with Smart Training and Huge Battery Life

Amazfit Falcon with Smart Training and Huge Battery Life

With its most recent premium offering, the Amazfit Falcon, Amazfit is competing with devices like the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch. With a battery life of up to two weeks and an AI training system called Zepp Coach, it stands out from the competition.

With a titanium body and a sapphire glass-covered screen, it has a similar appearance to other tough watches created with durability in mind.

This is on top of a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 × 416 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. With a 20 ATM water resistant rating, it is conveniently portable for swimming or taking a shower.

The Zepp Coach, a smart training coach from Amazfit Falcon, can make tailored workout recommendations based on your expertise and physical makeup. Through avoiding overtraining, performance should be enhanced. There are more than 150 sports modes available, and it may store your information for more accurate recommendations.

You don’t have to constantly waking up the screen to check your progress because the display is always on when you’re working out. Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement, stress management, and other standard health tracking features are also present. You can link the data from your workouts to apps like Apple Health, Adidas Running, and Strava.

Dual-band GPS supports additional satellite positioning systems and can provide precise instructions outside as well. It includes 4 GB of local storage so you may use Bluetooth headphones to listen to music directly from the watch.

The Amazfit Falcon is equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which can operate for up to 14 days on a single charge.

With a starting price of $499, the Chinese wristwatch competes with expensive wearables from Apple and other companies.

