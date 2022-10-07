Amazon has released free previews and sports highlights on Fire TV

Categories include sports news, cuisine, travel, and IMDb trailers.

Amazon recently announced that U.S. customers with a Fire TV can access hundreds of hours of free, ad-supported content in categories like as sports news, cuisine, travel, and IMDb trailers. Users don’t have to download anything or sign up for anything to be able to watch the videos.

Users can peruse the new free material at no cost by clicking through the three additional rows added to the “Home” tabs. “Sports News & Highlights,” “Trending Trailers,” and “Food & Cooking” are the names of the rows.

Users can also use the “Search” bar to find a “Free” tile with access to the rows or a “Sports” tile with the “Sports News & Highlights” row.

In the “Sports News & Highlights” row, viewers can watch free sports coverage from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, MLB, CBS Sports HQ, Sports Illustrated, NASCAR, Sportswire, Stadium, ACC Digital Network, and PAC-12 Networks.

To see the full live sports events, users must sign up for Prime Video. Also, viewers can watch short clips, news, and highlights of their favourite teams.

In addition, Fire TV will provide MLB fans with World Series highlights including game recaps, highlight compilations, must-see plays, and more. This will all begin on October 7.

Food lovers can go to the “Food & Cooking” row to stream free cooking shows and food travel shows from channels like America’s Test Kitchen, GoTraveler, and 5-Minute Recipes.

As the prices of streaming subscriptions keep going up, more and more people are turning to free content that is supported by ads. Fire TV’s new update will likely grab more viewers.

Amazon Fire TV released a Free option in 2020 to help consumers find 20,000 free movies and TV series.

