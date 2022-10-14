Android and Chrome are moving toward password-less future

Passkeys are a new way to sign in to websites and apps without a password.

Passkeys are already available on Apple platforms.

Google is now adding them to Chrome and Android.

Advertisement

Password-less access is coming soon to Chrome and Android. Google, Apple, Microsoft, and a number of other big tech companies set up the Fido Alliance so that they could make passkeys.

This is a new way to sign in to websites and apps without a password. Passkeys are already available on Apple’s platforms, and Google is now adding them to Chrome and Android.

The idea that Google could gain access to your accounts without you providing your login credentials seems somewhere between ludicrous and terrifying when you examine what Google actually does. So, it’s not too different from how we deal with saved passwords now.

At its core is the concept of a password-free future, which is realised through the use of a digital record that links your personal information to a specific service, is securely signed through a chain of trust, and is stored on a device such as a phone.

You can use easy biometrics like a fingerprint to get to it, which is much easier and safer than typing in a password. This is the same for other private information you store on your phone.

You can use your Android phone to log in to a website on any nearby device, thanks to Google’s cross-platform compatibility (using a QR code to facilitate this process). Because passkeys are made with industry-standard technology, you can use them with many different browsers and operating systems.

Advertisement

Also Read Mozilla claims that Google Chrome is unfairly competing with them Mozilala has called dout to Google. Mozilla has put out a report...