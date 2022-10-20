Android Go 13 Debuts With Long-Awaited Updates

Google announces Android 13 Go Edition for low-end Android phones.

You design language, new app controls and the Discover home screen.

Minimum system requirements go up from 1GB to 2GB RAM and 16GB to 16GB storage.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Android Go came out. It was a lighter version of Android that used less resources and was made for low-end smartphones. Over the years, the platform got a lot of updates that brought it in line with the main version of Android. Google just recently announced the Android 13 Go Edition, which is good news.

13 Go Edition, as its name suggests, is packed with a number of new and improved features for Android 13. First of all, we have the Material You design language, which lets you take colours from a wallpaper and use them as the system colours on your phone. But users can only choose from four colour schemes instead of 16 in Android 13. Google is also adding a number of other Android 13 features to Android Go, such as permissions for notifications and language controls for each app.

Some of the features introduced in Android 13 are finally making their way down to budget handsets. For example, 13 Go Edition now lets low-end phones get Google Play System Updates. It lets Google add new features and fix bugs without having to update the whole OS. This is very important because these devices don’t usually get many OS updates. Google is also adding the Discover home screen for the first time to Android Go.

The minimum system requirements for Android 13 Go Edition are also more strict. In a recent post for developers, Google said that the minimum amount of RAM will go from 1GB to 2GB. Last month, however, it was discovered that the update needs 16GB of storage instead of 8GB.

Also Read Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub Google announced that Android 13 would get a new privacy and security...