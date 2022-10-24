Apple ads in App Store search results and the “Suggested” tab

Apple has been putting ads in the search results and the “Suggested” tab on the App Store.

Apple, the tech giant, has been putting ads in the search results and the “Suggested” tab on the App Store, which all iPhone users know. There are, however, current efforts to increase the number of commercials displayed.

On October 25th, Apple will begin placing advertisements in the Today tab and the “You Might Also Like” section. However, some programmers are wary of having advertisements on their app’s landing page.

Recent reports indicate that Apple will double the number of ad slots available in the App Store. As a result of the shift, Apple’s yearly advertising revenue is projected to treble to at least $10 billion.

The company currently implements advertising within the Suggested tab and search results. Apple, on the other hand, will include adverts not just near the bottom of the app listings but also in the Today tab and the “You Might Also Like” area. New commercials will debut in every country on earth on October 25, 2022 (excluding China) besides China.

The IT giant has stated that beginning in July of 2022, it will increase its advertising footprint. The Ad indicator in the tile’s lower left corner is a helpful visual cue for consumers to tell paid listings apart from organic results.

The business added that developers should consider this ad placement an excellent way to raise awareness of their product because of its high visibility. It works well, particularly for marketing purposes like holiday sales and the introduction of seasonal content.

Apple will also use the app’s product page to display adverts. Apple claims that by using surfing advertisements, you can reach potential customers who are searching for apps similar to yours when they browse the App Store.

