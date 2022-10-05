Apple AirPods and Beats to be manufactured in India soon.

Apple has ordered suppliers to relocate production of AirPods and Beats headphones to India.

The aim is to increase exports by the end of March 2023.

Moving production to India will diversify the currently heavily concentrated industrial base in China.

In 2020, Apple began shifting some of the manufacturing of its iPhones from China to India, and it is currently aiming to do the same with AirPods and Beats.

In order to increase exports by the end of March 2023, the Cupertino business has ordered suppliers to relocate production to the South Asian country.

According to a report published earlier this week on a global news website, the cost of producing one billion iPhones and shipping them to Europe and the Middle East costs $1 billion.

With the current plan, this cost might increase to $2.5 billion by March 2023.

According to analysts, moving production to India will diversify the currently heavily concentrated industrial base in China.

Additionally, India will exploit the move as a sign that it is a manufacturing power to be reckoned with, which could persuade other businesses to relocate their operations.

