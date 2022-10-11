Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will use USB-C port by 2024

Apple was recently forced to use a USB Type-C port for iPhone charging.

Some reports say the company will also use the port on some of its other products.

New versions of the AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad will all need to make the switch.

Advertisement

Apple was compelled by a recent European Union rule to use a USB Type-C port for iPhone charging.

Some newer reports say that Apple will also use USB-C ports on some of its other products. So, it means that in 2024, Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will start to use USB-C ports.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg’s most recent report says that Apple will switch all AirPods models and Mac accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad to USB-C ports by 2024.

The report also says that Apple will have most of its products ready before the law goes into effect in late 2024.

Next year, Apple will release the iPhone 15, which will have a USB Type-C port. The Apple iPad, on the other hand, will have a USB-C port by the end of this year.

The report says that when new versions of the AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad come out, they will all need to make the switch.

Advertisement

There will be a new iMac and a Mac Pro, among other big changes, for Macs next year.

Some reports also say that changing its devices to use USB Type-C ports will only be a short-term fix.

so that the European Union could not be banned. In the long run, the company wants to switch to inductive charging only.

Also Read MediaTek announces Dimensity 1080 boosts CPU and efficiency MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a big step up from its predecessor, the...