Apple fined again for not selling iPhones with chargers in Brazil

A Brazilian court said that new iPhones sold in the country must come with battery chargers.

The Justice Ministry of Brazil banned sales of the iPhone 12 and other versions.

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple 100 million reais ($19 million) and said that new iPhones sold in the country must come with battery chargers.

The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a case brought by a group of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers who said that the company’s main product being sold without a charger was an unfair business practise.

Apple said it will file an appeal.

The tech company said that the practise was done to cut down on carbon emissions.

The decision said, “It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product.”

The Justice Ministry of Brazil banned sales of the iPhone 12 and other versions because they didn’t come with a charging brick. They said that Apple was “deliberate discriminatory practise against consumers” by leaving out what is actually an “essential component.”

The Justice Ministry said that there was no evidence that getting rid of the charger was better for the environment.

The new EU rule that requires a universal charger could force Apple to switch from its proprietary Lightning connector to the more common USB Type-C connector.

