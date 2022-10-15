Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple fined again for not selling iPhones with chargers in Brazil

Apple fined again for not selling iPhones with chargers in Brazil

Articles
Advertisement
Apple fined again for not selling iPhones with chargers in Brazil

Apple fined again for not selling iPhones with chargers in Brazil

Advertisement
  • A Brazilian court said that new iPhones sold in the country must come with battery chargers.
  • The Justice Ministry of Brazil banned sales of the iPhone 12 and other versions.

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple 100 million reais ($19 million) and said that new iPhones sold in the country must come with battery chargers.

Advertisement

The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a case brought by a group of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers who said that the company’s main product being sold without a charger was an unfair business practise.

Apple said it will file an appeal.

The tech company said that the practise was done to cut down on carbon emissions.

The decision said, “It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product.”

The Justice Ministry of Brazil banned sales of the iPhone 12 and other versions because they didn’t come with a charging brick. They said that Apple was “deliberate discriminatory practise against consumers” by leaving out what is actually an “essential component.”

The Justice Ministry said that there was no evidence that getting rid of the charger was better for the environment.

Advertisement

The new EU rule that requires a universal charger could force Apple to switch from its proprietary Lightning connector to the more common USB Type-C connector.

Also Read

Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels
Instagram new achievement feature encourages users to make more reels

Instagram hopes this will inspire people to upload more videos. The Reels...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story