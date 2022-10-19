Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with enough battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with enough battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with enough battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with enough battery

  • Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256 gigabytes of storage built in.
  • The phone will be powered by a Li-ion 3190 mAh battery that can’t be taken out.
  • For security, the 11 Pro’s fingerprint reader is hidden under the screen.
Apple released the iPhone 11 pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. The company is well-known around the world for its smartphone technology, and they plan to release a new one called the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

This is because they haven’t made a new smartphone in a long time, and it’s about time. Users were waiting for the company’s next big thing, and then the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 Pro showed up on the screen.

The phone will likely come out next month. The specs are very nice and appealing. The A13 Bionic chip will run the phone. This chipset is strong and will help the Apple iPhone 11’s. As a high-end model, the smartphone’s SoC will be paired with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, so most people expect it to have 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256 gigabytes of storage built in. Since the Apple 11 Pro doesn’t have a dedicated slot, the company’s smartphone has a way to add more memory.

But the device can hold a lot of data because it has enough storage space on its own. As you move toward the back of the phone, you’ll notice that the camera on the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro is held in a different way.

Along with a depth sensor, it has a main sensor and an ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro’s front-facing camera will have 12 megapixels. The new device will be powered by a Li-ion 3190 mAh battery that can’t be taken out.

The phone will have enough power because of the battery. For security, the 11 Pro’s fingerprint reader is hidden under the screen. With all of these features, the phone will be a complete threat to Samsung.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
Talktimeup to 18 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
