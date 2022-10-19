Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with enough battery

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256 gigabytes of storage built in.

The phone will be powered by a Li-ion 3190 mAh battery that can’t be taken out.

Apple released the iPhone 11 pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. The company is well-known around the world for its smartphone technology, and they plan to release a new one called the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

This is because they haven’t made a new smartphone in a long time, and it’s about time. Users were waiting for the company’s next big thing, and then the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 Pro showed up on the screen.

The phone will likely come out next month. The specs are very nice and appealing. The A13 Bionic chip will run the phone. This chipset is strong and will help the Apple iPhone 11’s. As a high-end model, the smartphone’s SoC will be paired with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM, so most people expect it to have 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro will have 128/256 gigabytes of storage built in. Since the Apple 11 Pro doesn’t have a dedicated slot, the company’s smartphone has a way to add more memory.

But the device can hold a lot of data because it has enough storage space on its own. As you move toward the back of the phone, you’ll notice that the camera on the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro is held in a different way.

Along with a depth sensor, it has a main sensor and an ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro’s front-facing camera will have 12 megapixels. The new device will be powered by a Li-ion 3190 mAh battery that can’t be taken out.

The phone will have enough power because of the battery. For security, the 11 Pro’s fingerprint reader is hidden under the screen. With all of these features, the phone will be a complete threat to Samsung.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera , HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/ dial , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh Talktime up to 18 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

