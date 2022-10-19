Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

  • The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inches screen.
  • There are three different storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.
  • The phone can be upgraded to iOS 15 with a free upgrade from Apple.
The iPhone 12 Pro has the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is based on the 5nm architecture. This makes the device fast, so you can easily switch between tasks and play games.

The iPhone 12 Pro has three different storage options and 6 GB of RAM. There are three different kinds: one with 128 GB, one with 256 GB, and one with 512 GB.

Even though none of these options can be made bigger, the phone has enough space.

iOS 14.1 comes with the iPhone 12 Pro, but it can be upgraded to iOS 15. The ceramic shell of this phone protects the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen from getting scratched.

The screen of the phone has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, which is Full HD+. The screen works with Dolby Vision and has HDR10 certification and bright colours.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

