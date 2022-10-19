Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available on the market. The smartphone...
The iPhone 12 Pro has the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is based on the 5nm architecture. This makes the device fast, so you can easily switch between tasks and play games.
The iPhone 12 Pro has three different storage options and 6 GB of RAM. There are three different kinds: one with 128 GB, one with 256 GB, and one with 512 GB.
Even though none of these options can be made bigger, the phone has enough space.
iOS 14.1 comes with the iPhone 12 Pro, but it can be upgraded to iOS 15. The ceramic shell of this phone protects the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen from getting scratched.
The screen of the phone has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, which is Full HD+. The screen works with Dolby Vision and has HDR10 certification and bright colours.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 220,899.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.