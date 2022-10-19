Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inches screen.

There are three different storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

The phone can be upgraded to iOS 15 with a free upgrade from Apple.

The iPhone 12 Pro has the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is based on the 5nm architecture. This makes the device fast, so you can easily switch between tasks and play games.

Even though none of these options can be made bigger, the phone has enough space.

iOS 14.1 comes with the iPhone 12 Pro, but it can be upgraded to iOS 15. The ceramic shell of this phone protects the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen from getting scratched.

The screen of the phone has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, which is Full HD+. The screen works with Dolby Vision and has HDR10 certification and bright colours.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colours Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3. 1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/ dial , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

