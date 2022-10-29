Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
  • Apple will launch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
  • The Pro and Pro Max have 120 Hz Samsung OLED displays.
  • iPhone 13 design details are surfacing.
Apple will launch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max have 120 Hz Samsung OLED displays. iPhone 13 design details are surfacing. Discuss Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the fastest chipset, Apple A15 Bionic, and a 3.22 Hexa Core CPU. This phone features Apple GPU 5-core graphics. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full HD screen with 1284 x 2778 pixels. The iPhone 13’s newest Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display works well. Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating make this smartphone safe.The 6 gigabytes of RAM in this Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max give it more power. The phone has 128 gigabytes of memory built in, which is a lot of space for your data. The back of this new Apple 13 Pro Max is set up with four cameras. All of the cameras, including the main, telephoto, ultrawide, and depth sensors, have 12 megapixels. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel selfie camera. Face ID keeps your information safe on this phone. IP68 is dust- and water-proof up to 6m for 30 minutes. The battery on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is very big. With a 4352 mah battery and quick charging, the phone can be used for a long time. Samsung and other phone makers will have to compete with the 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max detailed specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Price

Price in Rs: 399,999     Price in USD: $1805

Also Read

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has five cores instead of four, which...

