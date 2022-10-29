Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
Apple will launch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max have 120 Hz Samsung OLED displays. iPhone 13 design details are surfacing. Discuss Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the fastest chipset, Apple A15 Bionic, and a 3.22 Hexa Core CPU. This phone features Apple GPU 5-core graphics. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full HD screen with 1284 x 2778 pixels. The iPhone 13’s newest Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display works well. Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating make this smartphone safe.The 6 gigabytes of RAM in this Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max give it more power. The phone has 128 gigabytes of memory built in, which is a lot of space for your data. The back of this new Apple 13 Pro Max is set up with four cameras. All of the cameras, including the main, telephoto, ultrawide, and depth sensors, have 12 megapixels. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel selfie camera. Face ID keeps your information safe on this phone. IP68 is dust- and water-proof up to 6m for 30 minutes. The battery on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is very big. With a 4352 mah battery and quick charging, the phone can be used for a long time. Samsung and other phone makers will have to compete with the 13 Pro Max.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Price
|Price in Rs: 399,999 Price in USD: $1805
