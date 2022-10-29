Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features

Apple will launch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Pro and Pro Max have 120 Hz Samsung OLED displays.

iPhone 13 design details are surfacing.

Apple will launch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max have 120 Hz Samsung OLED displays. iPhone 13 design details are surfacing. Discuss Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the fastest chipset, Apple A15 Bionic, and a 3.22 Hexa Core CPU. This phone features Apple GPU 5-core graphics. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full HD screen with 1284 x 2778 pixels. The iPhone 13’s newest Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display works well. Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating make this smartphone safe.The 6 gigabytes of RAM in this Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max give it more power. The phone has 128 gigabytes of memory built in, which is a lot of space for your data. The back of this new Apple 13 Pro Max is set up with four cameras. All of the cameras, including the main, telephoto, ultrawide, and depth sensors, have 12 megapixels. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a dual 12-megapixel selfie camera. Face ID keeps your information safe on this phone. IP68 is dust- and water-proof up to 6m for 30 minutes. The battery on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is very big. With a 4352 mah battery and quick charging, the phone can be used for a long time. Samsung and other phone makers will have to compete with the 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max detailed specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP , f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features (HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode , stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh – Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Price Price in Rs: 399,999 Price in USD: $1805

