Apple iphone 13 pro price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

The iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was developed using a 5 nm process.

The device becomes incredibly speedy as a result. When compared to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro’s visual scores are quite impressive.

Advertisement

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a more powerful GPU that has five cores instead of four. The iPhone 13 Pro is at the top of the CPU and GPU charts as a result.

The user receives steady lag-free performance and, perhaps, the best gaming experience.

The iPhone 13 offers 6 GB of RAM and four different storage options. There are also 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB variants available.

If you’re worried about running out of space, you might want to choose one of the 256GB+ options.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 342,999.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual- band , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh Standby up to 22 hrs, (multimedia) Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Also Read