Apple iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and full details

iPhone 14 Pro Price In Pakistan – Pakistani iPhone lovers have been impatiently awaiting the release of the iPhone 14 Pro in their country. The 14th phone in the series has been unveiled by Apple, and it comes with an astoundingly expensive price. The majority of iPhone models have raised questions about their pricing in the local market. However, devoted fans consistently follow the fashion for purchasing the newest iPhone models. We have all the information you require if you’re interested in learning the iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Pakistan and the iPhone 14 Pro tax in Pakistan.

Since Apple recently released its iPhone 14 Pro, the global markets have discussed the predicted pricing of the device based on its characteristics. The price ranges for each iPhone 14 model are listed below.

If you want to get your hands on the newest iPhone by importing it from another nation, you must first pay the PTA tax. The tax is calculated based on the device’s value and category. We’ve covered the iPhone 14 Pro PTA Tax statistics for you.

Rs. 221 to Rs. 6657 550 Rs. 6879 to Rs. 22191 4323 Rs. 22413 to Rs. 44382 11561 Rs. 44604 to Rs. 77670 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem Rs. 77892 to Rs. 110957 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem 111179 and above 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem



