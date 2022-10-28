Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan with Bionic chipset

Phone 14 Pro Max will be the official name of Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible.

It has a 4500 mAh battery inside the device, and can be charged quickly thanks to a 25W charger.

Apple introduced iPhone 14 Pro Max with reasonable price in Pakistan. Phone 14 Pro Max will be the official name of Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone. The Apple A16 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most powerful chipset available, and the 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor within the phone makes it lightning quick.

In addition, this smartphone is equipped with an Apple GPU graphics processing unit. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible.

The Apple iPhone 14 features a cutting-edge, award-winning Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display. This smartphone’s protective features include scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating.

Apple packed 6 GB of RAM into the iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving it a performance boost. The phone’s internal memory of 256/512 GB should be more than enough for your needs. This brand-new Apple 14 Pro Max comes equipped with four cameras in the back.

It has a 48-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual 12 megapixel and SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) selfie camera.

For added security, this mobile device can recognise your face using the built-in Face ID reader. In addition, it has a dustproof/waterproof rating of IP68 (up to 6 metres for 30 minutes).

The next iPhone 14 Pro Max also features a huge battery. There’s a 4500 mAh battery inside the device, so it should have plenty of juice, and the smartphone can be charged quickly thanks to a 25W charger. With the launch of the 14 Pro Max, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers now have a new competition.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP , f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

