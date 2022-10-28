Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan with Bionic chipset
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan with Bionic chipset

  • Phone 14 Pro Max will be the official name of Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone.
  • The iPhone 14 features a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible.
  • It has a 4500 mAh battery inside the device, and can be charged quickly thanks to a 25W charger.
Apple introduced iPhone 14 Pro Max with reasonable price in Pakistan. Phone 14 Pro Max will be the official name of Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone. The Apple A16 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most powerful chipset available, and the 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor within the phone makes it lightning quick.

In addition, this smartphone is equipped with an Apple GPU graphics processing unit. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1284 by 2778 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible.

The Apple iPhone 14 features a cutting-edge, award-winning Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display. This smartphone’s protective features include scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating.

Apple packed 6 GB of RAM into the iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving it a performance boost. The phone’s internal memory of 256/512 GB should be more than enough for your needs. This brand-new Apple 14 Pro Max comes equipped with four cameras in the back.

It has a 48-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual 12 megapixel and SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) selfie camera.

For added security, this mobile device can recognise your face using the built-in Face ID reader. In addition, it has a dustproof/waterproof rating of IP68 (up to 6 metres for 30 minutes).

The next iPhone 14 Pro Max also features a huge battery. There’s a 4500 mAh battery inside the device, so it should have plenty of juice, and the smartphone can be charged quickly thanks to a 25W charger. With the launch of the 14 Pro Max, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers now have a new competition.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Next Story