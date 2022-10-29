Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan with lightning-fast processing speed
Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan with lightning-fast processing speed

Articles
  • Apple introduces an improved version of the iPhone 7 with Plus features.
  • Apple A10 is the most powerful processor ever created by the firm.
  • The iPhone 7 Plus is packed with a larger and superior 2900 mAh battery to provide customers.
Apple introduces an improved version of the iPhone 7 with Plus features. The price of Apple iPhone 7 Plus is affordable.  Apple A10, the most powerful processor ever created by the firm, will provide the new Apple iPhone 7 Plus a lightning-fast processing speed.

Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus features a better camera designed with 12 megapixels on the back and 5 megapixels on the front, allowing customers to take the greatest photos from both sides of the screen.

Both of the cameras of the Apple iPhone 7 are capable of capturing full-HD video and come equipped with features including Detection, OIS, HDR, and panorama. Apple equips the iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display with 3D touch and display zoom to provide consumers with an exceptional display with a multitude of functions that will amuse them.

The incredibly intelligent Apple 7 Plus also includes a strong fingerprint sensor included in the home button, as well as Apple Pay functionality, allowing customers to pay their bills directly from the device.

This indicates that the upcoming smartphone will have exceptional features. The iPhone 7 Plus is packed with a larger and superior 2900 mAh battery to provide customers with longer battery life and music playback than ever before.

The 7 Plus features enhanced LTE capability in addition to a robust Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC module for improved connectivity. Therefore, if you are searching for a smartphone from a leading brand with a leading feather, you should choose this one.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Apple iPhone 7 Plus specs

BuildOSiOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02
Dimensions158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh
Standbyup to 384 hrs
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs

