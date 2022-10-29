Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan with lightning-fast processing speed

Apple introduces an improved version of the iPhone 7 with Plus features.

Apple A10 is the most powerful processor ever created by the firm.

The iPhone 7 Plus is packed with a larger and superior 2900 mAh battery to provide customers.

Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus features a better camera designed with 12 megapixels on the back and 5 megapixels on the front, allowing customers to take the greatest photos from both sides of the screen.

Both of the cameras of the Apple iPhone 7 are capable of capturing full-HD video and come equipped with features including Detection, OIS, HDR, and panorama. Apple equips the iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display with 3D touch and display zoom to provide consumers with an exceptional display with a multitude of functions that will amuse them.

The incredibly intelligent Apple 7 Plus also includes a strong fingerprint sensor included in the home button, as well as Apple Pay functionality, allowing customers to pay their bills directly from the device.

This indicates that the upcoming smartphone will have exceptional features. The iPhone 7 Plus is packed with a larger and superior 2900 mAh battery to provide customers with longer battery life and music playback than ever before.

The 7 Plus features enhanced LTE capability in addition to a robust Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC module for improved connectivity. Therefore, if you are searching for a smartphone from a leading brand with a leading feather, you should choose this one.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Apple iPhone 7 Plus specs

Build OS iOS 10.01 upgradable to IOS 10.02 Dimensions 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300) Processor CPU Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr) Chipset Apple A10 Fusion GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP , f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/3″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 56mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, 2x optical zoom, Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected]) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard), Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v3.0, reversible connector; Smart connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud cloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay ï¿½+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2900 mAh Standby up to 384 hrs Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs

