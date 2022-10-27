Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan.

Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan. New iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver. Apple Pay is awesome now, and the iPhone 7’s home button settings are fully customizable. Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.

Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan. It has amazing specs people love to use it. The new iPhone 7 from Apple is a proud all-arounder, with a display so vibrant and clear that it can supposedly withstand being dunked in water.

The iPhone 7’s waterproof unibody jet black finish, along with a significantly updated home button, is a new aesthetic high water mark for Apple. The iPhone 7 is available in two different coatings: a glossy jet black and a matte black.

Apple has used aluminium in the construction of these monsters, and the new iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver. Equipped with a solid state home button that is quicker and more accurate than previous versions.

Apple Pay is awesome now, and the iPhone 7’s home button settings are fully customizable. You can now use Apple Pay in stores with ease, and Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.

Payments made through the web or a third-party app are now more secure on Apple’s IPhone 7 smartphone. The brand new Apple iPhone 7 comes packed with improved iMessaging, Siri, and iCloud functions thanks to iOS 10, which is powered by the new A10 chipset. Currently, the only smartphone that can compete with the iPhone 7 is Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7.

Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan

The Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan Rs. 73,899/-

Apple iphone 7 specs

Build OS iOS 10 Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7. 1 mm Weight 138g SIM Nano-SIM Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700) Processor CPU Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr) Chipset Apple A10 Fusion GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected]) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor Battery Capacity Non-removable Li-Po battery Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs

