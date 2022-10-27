Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display
Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan. New iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver. Apple Pay is awesome now, and the iPhone 7’s home button settings are fully customizable. Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.
The Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan Rs. 73,899/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 10
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|138g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|Non-removable Li-Po battery
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
