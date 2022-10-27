Advertisement
Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • New iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver.
  • Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.
Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan. New iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver. Apple Pay is awesome now, and the iPhone 7’s home button settings are fully customizable. Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.

Apple introduced iPhone 7 with fair price in Pakistan. It has amazing specs people love to use it. The new iPhone 7 from Apple is a proud all-arounder, with a display so vibrant and clear that it can supposedly withstand being dunked in water.

The iPhone 7’s waterproof unibody jet black finish, along with a significantly updated home button, is a new aesthetic high water mark for Apple. The iPhone 7 is available in two different coatings: a glossy jet black and a matte black.

Apple has used aluminium in the construction of these monsters, and the new iPhone 7 models come in a variety of colours, including rose gold, gold, and silver. Equipped with a solid state home button that is quicker and more accurate than previous versions.

Apple Pay is awesome now, and the iPhone 7’s home button settings are fully customizable. You can now use Apple Pay in stores with ease, and Touch ID is even faster than before, increasing the security of your phone.

Payments made through the web or a third-party app are now more secure on Apple’s IPhone 7 smartphone. The brand new Apple iPhone 7 comes packed with improved iMessaging, Siri, and iCloud functions thanks to iOS 10, which is powered by the new A10 chipset. Currently, the only smartphone that can compete with the iPhone 7 is Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7.

Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan

The Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan Rs. 73,899/-

Apple iphone 7 specs

BuildOSiOS 10
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight138g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
FeaturesF/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay  + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BatteryCapacityNon-removable Li-Po battery
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display
Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display

iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year's model, and...

