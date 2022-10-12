Advertisement
Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone SE 4

  • The iPhone SE 4 could have a 5.7-to-6.1-inch screen, just like the XR series.
  • It could include 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic processor.
  • Some leakers say it will be unveiled in 2023; others say 2024.
Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone SE, a brand-new device. The new SE 4 is the fourth generation of the SE series, which it directly replaces.

There are different rumours about this upcoming flagship, but recent rumours about Apple’s iPhone SE 4 told us that the phone could have a 5.7-to 6.1-inch screen, just like the XR series.

This device’s notch is new. The Apple SE 4 may have a notch display.

If the phone gets this display, it will be the first iPhone SE to have a display with a notch.

Face unlocking might not be available on the iPhone SE 4. Instead, a Touch ID button on the bottom bezel or a fingerprint sensor on the side could be used.

Some leakers said the Apple SE 4 would be unveiled in 2023; others said 2024.

The upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 could include 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic processor.

Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 4 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 4 specs

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
GPUApple GPU
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSiri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging

