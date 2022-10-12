Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features
The Inifinix Hot 10 is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.6-inch screen...
Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone SE, a brand-new device. The new SE 4 is the fourth generation of the SE series, which it directly replaces.
There are different rumours about this upcoming flagship, but recent rumours about Apple’s iPhone SE 4 told us that the phone could have a 5.7-to 6.1-inch screen, just like the XR series.
This device’s notch is new. The Apple SE 4 may have a notch display.
If the phone gets this display, it will be the first iPhone SE to have a display with a notch.
Face unlocking might not be available on the iPhone SE 4. Instead, a Touch ID button on the bottom bezel or a fingerprint sensor on the side could be used.
Some leakers said the Apple SE 4 would be unveiled in 2023; others said 2024.
The upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 could include 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic processor.
The Apple iPhone SE 4 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging
