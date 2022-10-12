Apple iPhone SE 4 to Have New Form Factor, Larger Screen

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be in the works.

Some say that Apple will keep using Touch ID on the upcoming SE as well.

The touch ID is more likely to move from the home button to the side because there won't be much room for it on the front.

Apple Inc. regularly releases the iPhone SE in the first quarter of each year, not long after the company’s flagship lineup has been introduced. The fourth version of the iPhone SE is rumoured to be in the works, and some important details about its shape have leaked before it comes out.

Ross Young of DSCC says what size screen the iPhone SE 4 is likely to have. He says that the SE 4 will most likely have a 6.1-inch screen with a notch. Since the SE series has a history of updating older iPhone designs with better high-end hardware, the display statistics point to an updated iPhone X as the next-generation SE.

Additionally, Ross Young retracts his earlier claim that the screen would measure between 5.8 and 6.1 inches and feature a punch hole cutout for the front-facing camera, as this would be inconsistent with SE’s past designs. At this point, the basic iPhone X has been out for about five years, so it makes more sense for SE to have the same shape.

Still unknown is whether or not the next iPhone model will have a true-depth camera and Face ID. SE phones have always come with the ability to use touch ID. Some say that Apple will keep using Touch ID on the upcoming SE as well.

The touch ID is more likely to move from the home button to the side because there won’t be much room for a capacitive touch ID on the front array that goes from corner to corner.

Since Apple uses the designs of older iPhones for the SE series, the iPhone SE 4 might look like the iPhone X, which came out five years ago. But that only has to do with how it looks. In terms of performance, the SEs stick to the company’s tradition of having the latest processor and internals.

