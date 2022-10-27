Apple iPhone XR Price in Pakistan with aluminum frame

Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR
New renders of the Apple iPhone SE 3 have surfaced online today...
Apple created iPhone XR with most affordable price in Pakistan. We are used to the high prices of American-made smartphones, but with the release of the Apple iPhone XR, we will witness the introduction of the most affordable premium smartphone to date.
The stated age of this phone will be the lowest, and its price will be the lowest of the three. To keep the price of the iPhone XR low while still providing a premium viewing experience, Apple opted to use an LCD display instead of Samsung’s OLED panels for the device’s front panel.
If you think the iPhone XR by Apple can easily surpass the Huawei, you’d be correct; the technology utilized in this phone is superior to the Chinese technology, and the 6.1-inch screen size is only one example.
Even while the Apple XR is only rumoured to have a single back camera, you shouldn’t let that put you off—the lens employed in that camera is powerful and sensitive, allowing you to capture stunning photos in even the darkest of settings.
You don’t need to worry about the iPhone XR’s performance because it is powered by Apple’s A12 chipset, which is included in all of this year’s iPhone models. The iPhone XR only has 3 GB of RAM, which is much less than the competition’s 4 GB RAM, but Apple had to cut corners somewhere in order to keep the price down and give the iPhone XR its beautiful aluminium frame and metal polish.
A big round of applause for such a good job. However, if you know you won’t be happy with the features this version offers, you can always spring for the somewhat more expensive iPhone XS, or spend much more and get the iPhone XS Max, which has a much larger screen.
The Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,799/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|True-tone display, Wide color gamut display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64 Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Front/rear glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2942 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 25 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging
