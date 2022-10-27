Advertisement
  Apple iPhone XR Price in Pakistan with aluminum frame
Apple iPhone XR Price in Pakistan with aluminum frame

  • Apple created iPhone XR with most affordable price in Pakistan.
  • Apple opted to use an LCD display instead of Samsung’s OLED panels for the device’s front panel.
  • It is powered by Apple’s A12 chipset, which is included in all of this year’s iPhone models.
Apple created iPhone XR with most affordable price in Pakistan. We are used to the high prices of American-made smartphones, but with the release of the Apple iPhone XR, we will witness the introduction of the most affordable premium smartphone to date.

The stated age of this phone will be the lowest, and its price will be the lowest of the three. To keep the price of the iPhone XR low while still providing a premium viewing experience, Apple opted to use an LCD display instead of Samsung’s OLED panels for the device’s front panel.

If you think the iPhone XR by Apple can easily surpass the Huawei, you’d be correct; the technology utilized in this phone is superior to the Chinese technology, and the 6.1-inch screen size is only one example.

Even while the Apple XR is only rumoured to have a single back camera, you shouldn’t let that put you off—the lens employed in that camera is powerful and sensitive, allowing you to capture stunning photos in even the darkest of settings.

You don’t need to worry about the iPhone XR’s performance because it is powered by Apple’s A12 chipset, which is included in all of this year’s iPhone models. The iPhone XR only has 3 GB of RAM, which is much less than the competition’s 4 GB RAM, but Apple had to cut corners somewhere in order to keep the price down and give the iPhone XR its beautiful aluminium frame and metal polish.

A big round of applause for such a good job. However, if you know you won’t be happy with the features this version offers, you can always spring for the somewhat more expensive iPhone XS, or spend much more and get the iPhone XS Max, which has a much larger screen.

Apple iPhone XR Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,799/-

Apple iPhone XR specs

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesTrue-tone display, Wide color gamut display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64 Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Front/rear glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2942 mAh
Talktimeup to 25 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging

Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR
Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR

New renders of the Apple iPhone SE 3 have surfaced online today...

