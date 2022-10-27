Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display

iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year’s model, and uses AMOLED displays.

Samsung is providing the panels for the iPhone XS,

This will result in a device with a plethora of new capabilities thanks to the use of Apple’s brand-new A12 chipset.

Apple released iPhone XS with reasonable price in Pakistan, and it appears that it will be the true successor to last year’s amazing smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS.

This year, iOS 12 was chosen for Apple iPhone XS’s improved performance, a major selling factor for the XS. Since Apple’s flagship phone from last year also had 4 GB of RAM, it appears likely that the iPhone XS will likewise ship with this amount of memory.

With 64 GB of storage space, the new Apple iPhone XS has ample room for all of your apps and media. The primary camera on this phone is 12 megapixels and is supported by a secondary camera. Are you prepared to go out and purchase one now?

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

Apple iPhone XS specs

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 177 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass , oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

