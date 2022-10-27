Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display
  • iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year’s model, and uses AMOLED displays.
  • Samsung is providing the panels for the iPhone XS,
  • This will result in a device with a plethora of new capabilities thanks to the use of Apple’s brand-new A12 chipset.
Apple released  iPhone XS with reasonable price in Pakistan, and it appears that it will be the true successor to last year’s amazing smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS.

The new Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year’s model, and uses AMOLED displays. As usual, Samsung is providing the panels for the iPhone XS, and this will result in a device with a plethora of new capabilities thanks to the use of Apple’s brand-new A12 chipset.

This year, iOS 12 was chosen for Apple iPhone XS’s improved performance, a major selling factor for the XS. Since Apple’s flagship phone from last year also had 4 GB of RAM, it appears likely that the iPhone XS will likewise ship with this amount of memory.

With 64 GB of storage space, the new Apple iPhone XS has ample room for all of your apps and media. The primary camera on this phone is 12 megapixels and is supported by a secondary camera. Are you prepared to go out and purchase one now?

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

Apple iPhone XS specs

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight177 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

Also Read

Apple Watch, MacBook production could relocate to Vietnam
Apple Watch, MacBook production could relocate to Vietnam

Apple is testing production of its own Apple Watch in Vietnam. iPads...

