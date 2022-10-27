Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display

Apple Watch, MacBook production could relocate to Vietnam
Apple is testing production of its own Apple Watch in Vietnam. iPads...
Apple released iPhone XS with reasonable price in Pakistan, and it appears that it will be the true successor to last year’s amazing smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS.
The new Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year’s model, and uses AMOLED displays. As usual, Samsung is providing the panels for the iPhone XS, and this will result in a device with a plethora of new capabilities thanks to the use of Apple’s brand-new A12 chipset.
This year, iOS 12 was chosen for Apple iPhone XS’s improved performance, a major selling factor for the XS. Since Apple’s flagship phone from last year also had 4 GB of RAM, it appears likely that the iPhone XS will likewise ship with this amount of memory.
With 64 GB of storage space, the new Apple iPhone XS has ample room for all of your apps and media. The primary camera on this phone is 12 megapixels and is supported by a secondary camera. Are you prepared to go out and purchase one now?
The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.