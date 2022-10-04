Apple next M2 Extreme chip could have 384GB of RAM

Apple is working on an “extreme” version of its M2 chip.

The company will put this chip into a new Mac Pro desktop that will come out next year.

Apple is also working on a redesigned Mac Pro with the codenames Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4D-Die.

Apple has put different chips with different names into different devices. For example, Apple made the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra for MacBook Pro laptops and the new Mac Studio. Apple keeps making changes to its chip so that it can power different kinds of devices. New reports, though, say that Apple is working on a new “extreme” version of the M2 chip.

The company will put this chipset into a new Mac Pro desktop that will come out next year.

Apple will soon offer M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs for its next-generation MacBooks. The report says that with the M2 series, Apple will stop using the “Ultra” name.

Apple will boost M2 Extreme’s specifications to improve performance. The M2 has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

The M2 Pro may have a 10-core CPU, a 20-core GPU, and 48 GB of RAM. The M2 Max will include a 40-core GPU and 96GB of RAM.

The M2 Extreme will have a 48-core CPU, a 160-core GPU, and 384GB of RAM.

Apple is also working on a redesigned Mac Pro with the codenames Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die.

Apple hasn’t said anything about this yet, which is something to keep in mind. All of these are lies. But in the coming months, we might find out some official facts about the chip.

