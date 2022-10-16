Bluetooth SIG certified Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e

The Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e have been seen on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Listing with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group is one of the final steps before release.

Both versions will have Bluetooth 5.0 connection, but no price or release date for now.

The Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e, two low-priced smartphones from Samsung, have been seen on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Products will soon be available for purchase because listing with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group is one of the final steps before release. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04s were just released by Samsung a few weeks prior to this report.

It is anticipated that the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset would fuel the Galaxy A04e, an affordable smartphone. There was a report of 3GB of RAM on Geekbench, but more memory might be available. Android 12 will be preinstalled on the Galaxy A04e.

Another theory states that the Galaxy M04 is actually the Galaxy A04e renamed. According to the Bluetooth SIG’s listing of certified products, both versions will have Bluetooth 5.0 connection. Both versions were first made available on the Bluetooth SIG website on that date in 2022.

The A04e comes in four variants, but the M04 has just one. Galaxy A04e variants include the SM-A042F, SM-042F DS, SM-A042M, and SM-A042M DS. The SM-M045F DS is the model number for the Galaxy M04.

There have been reports of the Galaxy A04e appearing on the websites of NBTC and Indonesia Telecom. The Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 cellphones are about to be released, as evidenced by their widespread appearance on online retailer sites.

However, Samsung has not yet announced a release date or price for either model. Soon before the release of the Galaxy M04 and Galaxy A04e, we should learn all of the device’s specifications.

