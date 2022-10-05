Bruce Willis Refuses to Concede Selling Rights to the Deepfake Organization

There was a debate on the internet about whether Bruce Willis sold his face to a deepfake company.

The actor has denied any business ties between him and Deepcake.

His face was later used in a 2021 Russian ad for the phone company Megafon by Deepfake.

Advertisement

Bruce Willis is among the most recognizable faces in the film industry. Recently, there was a debate on the internet about whether or not a popular TV star had sold his rights to appear on TV to a deepfake company called “Deepcake.” But the famous actor said that he had not sold the rights to his face.

Some major news sources said last week that the Hollywood legend decided to let the company Deepcake use his face in projects with a body double, or “digital twin.” This would allow him to keep appearing in films or ads artistically after he decided to stop acting.

Willis said in March 2020 that he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia, a neurological disorder that makes communicating and understanding language difficult. But he will still be in the upcoming movie Detective Knight: Rogue, even though it was shot before he retired.

On the Deepcake website, Willis is said to have said,”I appreciated the accuracy of my character. It’s a wonderful chance for me to travel in the past. My character is comparable to the photos from that era because the neural network was trained on material from Die Hard and Fifth Element.”

It’s important to note that the “digital twin” of the actor’s A.I. deepfake was later used in a 2021 Russian ad for the phone company Megafon.

A representative for the actor reportedly denied any business ties between the two parties, saying there was “no cooperation or arrangement” between the actor and Deepcake.

Advertisement

This denial, in turn, made the deepfake company fight back. Besides that, he said, “What [Willis] definitely did is that he gave us his consent (and a lot of materials) to make his Digital Twin. The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn’t sell anyone any rights, they are his by default.”

Also Read Bruce Willis lawyer says movie star insisted on working despite health issues Producer Randall Emmett worked with Willis on several movies. Willis suffers from...