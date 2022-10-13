Burka Avenger creators launch Free online animation courses

Burka Avenger’s production firm is providing free online training in 3D animation.

100 students from all over Pakistan are intended to receive skill-based training.

The training will focus specifically on 3D animation.

The award-winning television series Burka Avenger’s production firm, Unicorn Black, is providing free online training in 3D animation, Unreal Engine, and storytelling to students all throughout Pakistan.

100 students from all over Pakistan are intended to receive skill-based training through the Peace Train Animation Training Program.

The following two programs are available for students to select from:

Unreal Engine and Storytelling (Unreal Certified Training Program)

Students from all over Pakistan who want to work in animation are eligible for the opportunity. Students should be familiar with the fundamentals of Maya and/or Unreal Engine.

Students can apply by visiting the Burka Avenger website for the Peace Train Animation Training Program, which is now accepting applications from all throughout Pakistan.

To deliver this training, Unicorn Black collaborated with Muflehun, a US-based security and technology resource center, Reality Forge, Pakistan’s first and only Unreal Authorized Training Center, Epic Games, and the Unreal Engine inventor.

Today in Islamabad, the training program was officially launched, and dignitaries from all walks of life were present.

At the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, director/producer, music legend, and CEO of Unicorn Black, Haroon, discussed the training programs.

“Over the past few years, our organization has taught and mentored dozens of trainees who have gone on to obtain lucrative jobs in the animation industry across Pakistan, UAE, Malaysia, USA, and other countries. There is an incredible amount of potential in the animation industry and our goal is to help it flourish in Pakistan.”

He also noted how the urgency and enthusiasm in personal and professional progress have increased since COVID-19 as a result of online learning.

A group of professionals from the industry created the training programs. Each batch will have classes two to three days per week for a total of six months. Students will collaborate in groups to create an animated video with the theme of peace at the conclusion of each batch.

The training courses are specially designed to meet the demands of the sector while also fostering tolerance and harmony among the nation’s youth.

Currently valued at about $270 billion, the worldwide animation market is projected to reach $415 billion by 2025. Pakistan has a great deal of opportunity to join this expanding business.

After completing the animation program, students will have the abilities necessary to find employment in the field of animation as well as work on freelancing projects. The training will focus specifically on 3D animation.

Animation is now widely employed throughout a number of industries, including media, education, healthcare, engineering, and defense.

A multi-award-winning and well-known animation production business, Unicorn Black is best known for its global blockbuster TV series Burka Avenger. The company has received numerous honors and awards, including:

International Emmy Award Nominee

Nation Innovation Award: Art & Design

Peabody Award winner

Rising Star Award: Canada International Film Festival

Gender Equity Prize: Prix Jeunesse (Germany)

