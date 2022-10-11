Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work
Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work

Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work

Articles
Advertisement
Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work

Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work

Advertisement
  • Twitter is trying to cut down on the number of clickable hashtags on its site.
  • In the next few days, you won’t be able to click on links in hashtags.
  • Only hashtags with branded hashtags like #OneTeam and #Periscope will be clickable.
Advertisement

Twitter is trying to cut down on the number of clickable hashtags on its site. I think it’s very important that hashtags can be clicked on.

When you click on a hashtag, you are automatically taken to other tweets that are related and can help you learn more.

This means that other social media sites like Facebook and Instagram can do the same things.

Considering all of this, it’s hard to understand why Twitter is trying to get rid of this feature. I don’t know anything about it!

Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot that showed an experiment to change the way Twitter hashtags work. He said that in the next few days, you won’t be able to click on links in hashtags.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only hashtags with branded hashtags like #OneTeam and #Periscope will be clickable since these brands pay to promote themselves by putting an icon next to hashtags for a while.

The tweet above has only one hashtag. Since the hashtag in the tweet is merely a word and not affiliated with a company, it isn’t clickable and shows as normal text. It looks to be a means to monetize, but it’s unusual.

Twitter isn’t just a money-making app; it also helps people build communities and stay in touch with each other. Taking into account how useful this feature is, the app seems to be making a big mistake.

Sponsored hashtags are useless, and thank God they can be taken out of the sidebar. Even though this whole thing seems bad, Twitter hasn’t said anything about it. It’s possible that Twitter is just testing and will change its mind in the future.

Also Read

Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will use USB-C port by 2024
Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will use USB-C port by 2024

Apple was recently forced to use a USB Type-C port for iPhone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story