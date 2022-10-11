Clickable hashtags on Twitter will no longer work

Twitter is trying to cut down on the number of clickable hashtags on its site.

Twitter is trying to cut down on the number of clickable hashtags on its site. I think it’s very important that hashtags can be clicked on.

When you click on a hashtag, you are automatically taken to other tweets that are related and can help you learn more.

This means that other social media sites like Facebook and Instagram can do the same things.

Considering all of this, it’s hard to understand why Twitter is trying to get rid of this feature. I don’t know anything about it!

Take a look:

Twitter is working on an experiment where #hashtags are no longer clickable links (unless the Tweet contains Branded Hashtags like #OneTeam and #Periscope that brands pay to add an icon next to hashtags for a while to promote stuff) Not sure what this is for… pic.twitter.com/DdcYyDVaNM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 10, 2022

The tweet above has only one hashtag. Since the hashtag in the tweet is merely a word and not affiliated with a company, it isn’t clickable and shows as normal text. It looks to be a means to monetize, but it’s unusual.

Twitter isn’t just a money-making app; it also helps people build communities and stay in touch with each other. Taking into account how useful this feature is, the app seems to be making a big mistake.

Sponsored hashtags are useless, and thank God they can be taken out of the sidebar. Even though this whole thing seems bad, Twitter hasn’t said anything about it. It’s possible that Twitter is just testing and will change its mind in the future.

