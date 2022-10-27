Dozens of Games Are Hidden in Netflix Mobile App

Netflix mobile app has a section titled “Mobile Games,” which you may have seen.

The games are installed in the same way as usual, but instead of logging in through Google Play Games.

There are no in-app purchases necessary to play any of these games.

Advertisement

The Netflix mobile app features a subheading titled “Mobile Games,” which you may have seen. Just a few games and a Netflix account is all you need to start playing.

When you can’t find anything to watch on Netflix, the service will provide you with a list of fun activities to do instead. The question of whether Netflix also provides gaming streaming services has arisen. So, the negative answer is.

There is no need to download or install anything in order to take advantage of this function, unlike Google’s Stadia. If you want to play a game on Netflix, you’ll need to select one from the available options and then go to your phone’s app store to get it.

The only way to play a game on your phone is to have it permanently installed there. The games are installed in the same way as usual, but instead of logging in through Google Play Games or Apple’s Game Center, you use your Netflix account details. All of these games are available exclusively to Netflix members.

It does not require a separate sign-in process. In addition, your gaming progress is stored online and synced across all of your devices. You may play on your mobile device, tablet, or even your television without worrying about losing your progress.

You may play it on your Android phone and then transfer it to your iPad without losing any progress. Not only that, but there are no in-app purchases necessary to play any of these games.

Advertisement

There is, however, a restriction regarding the mobile operating system version. Netflix support for this feature is available on all devices running Android 8.0 or later or iOS 15.0 or later.

Also Read What’ll be excluded from Netflix in November 2022? A new month will bring many new additions to Netflix. Netflix will...