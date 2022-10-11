Advertisement
Dubai tests flying car for 90 minutes: Watch video

Articles
  • The eVTOL flying car X2 completed a 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.
  • The two-seater vehicle has autonomous flight capabilities.
  • It has a top flight speed of 130 km/h and produces no carbon dioxide.
When a flying car underwent its first public flight test in Dubai, it was a futuristic event.

The car, called the eVTOL flying car X2, has two seats. On Tuesday, it launched vertically and finished a 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.

Top government representatives from China and the United Arab Emirates attended the historic event.

The two-seater flying vehicle has autonomous flight capabilities and a sophisticated flight control system.

The flying car has a top flight speed of 130 km/h and produces no carbon dioxide.

Within three years, according to the corporation, commercial production of the flying car will begin.

