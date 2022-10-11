Dubai tests flying car for 90 minutes: Watch video

Google co-founder Larry Page flying car startup shutting down
When a flying car underwent its first public flight test in Dubai, it was a futuristic event.
The car, called the eVTOL flying car X2, has two seats. On Tuesday, it launched vertically and finished a 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.
Top government representatives from China and the United Arab Emirates attended the historic event.
XPeng’s eVTOL flying car X2 makes it’s first public test flight in Dubai#XPENG #XPENGX2 #FlyingCar #Dubai #GITEXGLOBAL2022 #GITEX pic.twitter.com/OnlzcSFB0W
— Mr_Techie (@Mr_Techie) October 10, 2022
The two-seater flying vehicle has autonomous flight capabilities and a sophisticated flight control system.
The flying car has a top flight speed of 130 km/h and produces no carbon dioxide.
Within three years, according to the corporation, commercial production of the flying car will begin.
