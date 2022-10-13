Elon Musk said China is unhappy about him providing broadband to Ukraine

Elon Musk has indicated that China is unhappy with his decision to provide internet service to Ukraine.

SpaceX CEO says Starlink satellite internet dishes were turned off on purpose.

Neither SpaceX nor the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine replied right away to requests for comment.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has indicated that China has made its disapproval of his decision to provide Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine quite plain. Musk sent a load of Starlink satellite internet dishes to Ukraine in February, just two days after Russia invaded that country. It was the first of many shipments to the country that helped Ukraine stay connected despite Russian attacks and a cyberattack on the company that makes satellites for the military.

Musk said on Twitter that he couldn’t talk about the situation on the battlefield because “it’s classified.” But in a conversation late in September with Ian Bremmer, a political analyst from the Eurasia Group, Musk seemed to confirm that the satellite service was being turned off on purpose.

Musk told Bremmer that the Ukraine’s defence ministry had asked him to turn on Starlink in Crimea, which Russia invaded and took over by force in 2014. Bremmer says that Musk “refused” because the situation could get worse.

A US general said that Starlink “completely destroyed Putin’s media campaign” and his attempts to hurt the reputation of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. Early on, the government and military of Ukraine supported what was happening.

