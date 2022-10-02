Elon Musk will provide Florida Starlink satellites after Hurricane Ian

Elon Musk promised to offer satellite internet service, Starlink.

They are putting those Starlink satellites in the right places.

Southwest Florida and other impacted areas to get good coverage.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, promised to offer the company’s satellite internet service, Starlink, to assist in the response to Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida areas that are currently without connectivity, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“With the Starlink satellite, we are collaborating with Elon Musk. They are putting those Starlink satellites in the right places to give Southwest Florida and other impacted areas good coverage “On Saturday, DeSantis told reporters. “We anticipate the deployment of 120 additional massive Starlink units in Southwest Florida.”

OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc.’s yet-to-launch Project Kuiper are just two of the competing satellite communications firms SpaceX is fighting to rapidly expand Starlink.

Also Read Elon Musk launches Tesla Humanoid Robot Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has unveiled a prototype of the...