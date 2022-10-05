Advertisement
  News
  Sci-Tech
  EU mandates USB Type-C for Apple iPhones by 2024
EU mandates USB Type-C for Apple iPhones by 2024.

  • USB Type C port will replace the current smartphone standard as of the “end of 2024”.
  • Apple’s iPhones are the only smartphones that continue to use its exclusive Lightning Port.
  • Future iPhone models will also be able to have faster charging speeds according to the company.
For some time now, the European Union (EU) has been attempting to standardize the charging port for consumer electronics.

However, as a result of the most recent regulation, Apple will have to release its upcoming iPhones with a USB Type C connector.

The USB Type C port will replace the current smartphone standard as of the “end of 2024,” according to an official press release.

Additionally, this regulation covers tablets and cameras in addition to cell phones. Future iPhones will be most significantly impacted by the adjustment, though.

Apple’s iPhones are the only smartphones that continue to use its exclusive Lightning Port as of right now.

This connector is included on even the newest iPhone 14 series. But with the new mission, this may need to change in a matter of years.

However, since users wouldn’t have to be constrained to the Lightning Port charges that Apple and a few select partners sell, it would only be better for them.

Future iPhone models will also be able to have faster charging speeds according to the Cupertino-based company.

Around the release of the iPhone 16 series, we may anticipate the firm will adopt the USB Type C standard.

However, based on Apple’s resistance to change, it might even be put off until the iPhone 17 lineup.

The news release’s statement that “the new restrictions would not apply to products placed on the market before the date of application [of the rules]” implies that this would happen.

 

Also Read

Apple AirPods and Beats to be manufactured in India soon
Apple AirPods and Beats to be manufactured in India soon

Apple has ordered suppliers to relocate production of AirPods and Beats headphones...

 

