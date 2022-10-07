Facebook will soon let users “Show More” or “Show Less” of a feed content

Facebook will soon give users the option to “Show More” or “Show Less” of a certain post in their feeds.

Facebook will use data from both options to make a rating score for each post on the platform.

Users can also see more posts from friends and family and less from pages and groups.

Facebook, owned by Meta, will make it easier for people to tailor feeds and enjoy content. With the latest update to the Facebook Feed, the company wants to make the information in the feed more relevant to each user.

In a blog post published yesterday, Facebook announced that the social media platform would soon provide users the option to “Show More” or “Show Less” of a certain post in their feeds.

If users click “Show More,” Facebook will temporarily raise the score for that post and the content that goes with it. If you choose “Show Less,” on the other hand, the platform temporarily lowers the score for that post and any other content that is linked to it.

Facebook claims that by incorporating user opinions into the Feed ranking, its AI system has become more sophisticated and responsive. At first, the new options will show up right away in users’ feeds every so often to help them get used to the new features.

You can always get to the “Show More” and “Show Less” options by tapping the three-dot menu on each post.

In addition, Facebook is introducing new options that give users more control over the types of stories they see in their news feeds. One of these is the option to see more posts from friends and family and less from pages and groups.

