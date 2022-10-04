FCC Approves Realme 10 and Its Quick Charging Technology

Documents also show that the device will have Realme UI 3.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The impending realme 10, also known as RMX3630, is the subject of widespread anticipation. Even though the device was already certified by NBTC and other certification bodies, it now has the most well-known FCC certification. Along with this, the design of the Realme 10 and how fast it can be charged are also shown.

The Realme 9 had three cameras on the back, but the Realme 10 will only have two. The Flash is now on the right side of the first camera, which is a change from before. A volume rocker is also on the right side of the device’s frame.

Although these descriptions pertained to the realme 10’s rear, we are unable to comment on the front because we cannot observe it. However, leaks suggest that instead of a notch, the phone will have a “punch hole” screen.

As far as the FCC website is concerned, the adapter has a model number of VCB3HDUH and supports 33W charging. Aside from this, the documents also showed that the Realme 10 will have Realme UI 3.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device’s battery will be 5,000 mAh, but it won’t work with 5G. Because of this, we expect Realme to release a 5G version of the same device in some countries.

According to Geekbench, the Helio G99 SoC will power the Realme 10 4G version, which will have 8GB of RAM. It’s possible that the device has different types of RAM, but since we don’t know for sure, let’s wait and see.

