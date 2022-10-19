Firefox 106 offers additional customization, privacy, accessibility, and more

Users of Firefox 106 can get more options for personalization.

Most people who surf the web now use Google Chrome instead of Firefox, which used to be the most popular browser. But Firefox has not yet given up. It still tries to keep up with the competition by adding new features.

Users of Firefox 106 can get more options for personalization, privacy, accessibility, and a lot more. Along with that, Firefox View now has a new feature that lets users arrange recently closed tabs in a nice way.

The new Firefox View add-on is the release’s crowning feature. The new feature aims to make the browser window more useful by showing up to 25 recently closed tabs and the last three active tabs from your phone or tablet on your desktop.

In addition, a new Firefox icon next to your first tab in the top left corner gives you access to a new section. It’s important to note that this feature is only coming to Firefox on desktops for now.

Firefox 106 included two useful Mac features. Listed below:

First, the built-in PDF editor lets you fill PDFs in the browse. No third-party app is needed. Second, macOS Catalina lets you copy text from photos and paste it into documents.

There have been numerous updates to Firefox this year. It improved Private Browsing with features like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default to make it more private.

Additionally, in October, Firefox will roll out a cosmetic update to incognito mode, including a new logo, dark theme, and reworked design. You may expedite your private web exploration by creating a shortcut on your desktop.

Included in Firefox 106 are exclusive colorways and mobile wallpapers by Keely Alexis, a streetwear and sneaker designer best known for her work on the Nike Air Jordan line. Every single piece in this new assortment was motivated by the concept of “Independent Voices.”

The newest version of Firefox (106), compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, is now available for download from Mozilla’s homepage.

