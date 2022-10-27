Ford declares, it will no longer produce Fiesta

The best-selling vehicle in the UK, the Ford Fiesta, is to be discontinued.

The manufacturer’s facility in Cologne, Germany, must stop producing Fiestas by the end of June next year.

There are no plans to switch to an electric version of the car.

Ford has sold 4.8 million Fiestas in 46 years, and from 2009 to 2020, it ranked as the top seller for 12 straight years.

With 4.3 million sales between 1962 and 1982, the Ford Cortina was the second-most popular vehicle.

Before the ban on new gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2030, Ford might design one more gasoline-powered Fiesta.

Ford discontinued the Focus in 2025 and earlier this year discontinued the Mondeo.

By 2030, Ford will only develop electric vehicles, and by 2035, all of its vehicles will be electric.

By 2024, Ford plans to introduce four commercial vehicles and three new electric car models in Europe.

The manufacturer hopes to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the area by 2026 as part of the plans.

