Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

The phones will enable two eSIMs, not one physical SIM and one eSIM.

Google originally deleted face unlock as a “good trade-off” for the Pixels’ overall feature set.

Google should have brought it to the Pixel range earlier.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in a few days, but leaks won’t stop till then. Latest information on flagship phones includes face unlock and eSIM details.

This comes from Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who dug inside the Google Play Console code (via Android Police).

Some of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features are now referenced in the Google Play Console database.

Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The feature was one of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s selling factors.

I wonder if there will be any eSIM-only SKUs of the Pixel 7/7 Pro. With MEP support, the Pixel 7s can connect to two eSIM providers simultaneously, meaning dual SIM functionality wouldn’t be sacrificed by ditching the physical SIM. Advertisement — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 29, 2022

Google originally described deleting face unlock as a “good trade-off” for the Pixels’ overall feature set, but there has been constant buzz about it returning for the Pixel 7 – and even being retrospectively sent out to the Pixel 6 phones as well.

The phones will enable two eSIMs, not one physical SIM and one eSIM. Whether that means Pixel 7 phones won’t have SIM trays in some regions is unknown. Launch is Oct. 6.

The Google Play Console code may lead to full, secure face unlock on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s not definite. Facial recognition appears likely.

Apple’s newest iPhones have Face ID, save for the iPhone SE. Fast, quick, and secure, Google should have brought it to the Pixel range earlier.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL had a radar sensor that could map a face fast from many angles. Face unlock worked so well on certain phones that the lock screen nearly disappeared.

Having the same friction-free unlock experience would be a benefit for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Considering that some specs are likely to match their Pixel 6 predecessors, the new phones could use a few tweaks to show off.

