Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Articles
Advertisement
Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Advertisement
  • The phones will enable two eSIMs, not one physical SIM and one eSIM.
  • Google originally deleted face unlock as a “good trade-off” for the Pixels’ overall feature set.
  • Google should have brought it to the Pixel range earlier.
Advertisement

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in a few days, but leaks won’t stop till then. Latest information on flagship phones includes face unlock and eSIM details.

This comes from Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who dug inside the Google Play Console code (via Android Police).

Some of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features are now referenced in the Google Play Console database.
Full face unlock is now coded for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The feature was one of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s selling factors.

Google originally described deleting face unlock as a “good trade-off” for the Pixels’ overall feature set, but there has been constant buzz about it returning for the Pixel 7 – and even being retrospectively sent out to the Pixel 6 phones as well.

The phones will enable two eSIMs, not one physical SIM and one eSIM. Whether that means Pixel 7 phones won’t have SIM trays in some regions is unknown. Launch is Oct. 6.

The Google Play Console code may lead to full, secure face unlock on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s not definite. Facial recognition appears likely.

Apple’s newest iPhones have Face ID, save for the iPhone SE. Fast, quick, and secure, Google should have brought it to the Pixel range earlier.

Advertisement

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL had a radar sensor that could map a face fast from many angles. Face unlock worked so well on certain phones that the lock screen nearly disappeared.

Having the same friction-free unlock experience would be a benefit for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Considering that some specs are likely to match their Pixel 6 predecessors, the new phones could use a few tweaks to show off.

Also Read

The camera visor is here to stay, according to leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro case images
The camera visor is here to stay, according to leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro case images

The Pixel 7 Pro is still a ways off, according to Google's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & special features
U.K. space sector suffers a setback following a failed satellite launch
U.K. space sector suffers a setback following a failed satellite launch
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story