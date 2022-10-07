Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub
Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub

Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub

Articles
Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub

Google announce Android 13 new privacy and security hub

  • Google announced that Android 13 would get a new privacy and security hub.
  • Action cards will alert users immediately to prevent security breaches and guide them through security actions.
  • This security hub may also protect against app spying.
When it comes to the IT revolution, people talk most about privacy and security. Today, one of the most common things is to bug data, and another is to spy on people through different apps.  At the event where Google devices were released, the company announced that Android 13 would get a new privacy and security hub.

This happened when Google was showing off its new products, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a few others. In the middle of the ceremony, a Google representative took a moment to talk about this very important privacy and security matter.

It showed that the company is committed to giving users privacy and security that can’t be broken.

It explained that the new VPN for the Pixel 7 series is free, and it showed that Pixel devices will get a new privacy and security hub by the end of the year.

Privacy and security settings have been integrated for easy control. The redesigned hub will launch shortly with new action cards that detect safety threats and alert users immediately to prevent security breaches.

It also guides users through straightforward security actions.

This security hub may also protect against app spying. This privacy and security hub will arrive on Pixel devices with Android 13 and later on other Android devices.

Even though the company has done a great thing for the privacy of its users, only time will tell if this system is good for them or not. So let’s wait until it starts.

